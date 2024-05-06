Gear Up for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 24.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 11.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' stands at $170.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Financing' to reach $111.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' should come in at $105.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' should arrive at $443.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' will likely reach $172.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Resort and club management' to come in at $162.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.2% year over year.

Over the past month, Hilton Grand Vacations shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HGV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

