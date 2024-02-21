Gear Up for Heico Corporation (HEI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Heico Corporation (HEI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $875.38 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 41%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heico Corporation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' will reach $305.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' should arrive at $565.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +52.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' will likely reach $119.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83.61 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' reaching $65.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.54 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Heico Corporation here>>>



Shares of Heico Corporation have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HEI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

