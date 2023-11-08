Gear Up for Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Dot (GDOT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 54.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $331.26 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Green Dot metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- B2B Services' to come in at $174.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services' of $42.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Consumer Services' reaching $117.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues' should arrive at $58.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees' will reach $215.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Interest income, net' will reach $9.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other' stands at $1.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -71.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues' will likely reach $43.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.



Shares of Green Dot have experienced a change of -8.8% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), GDOT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

