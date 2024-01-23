Gear Up for Gentex (GNTX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentex (GNTX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $555.61 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Gentex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors' to come in at 7,854.26 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,959 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors' will reach 4,094.70 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,045 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units' should come in at 11,948.96 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,004 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units' at 3,770.89 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,393 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors' will reach 2,624.90 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,591 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors' of 1,469.80 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,454 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units' stands at 8,178.07 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,611 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors' should arrive at 5,553.17 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,020 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors' will likely reach 2,301.10 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,939 thousand.



Gentex shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GNTX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

