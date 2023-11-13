Gear Up for Gap (GPS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Gap (GPS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 71.8%. Revenues are expected to be $3.61 billion, down 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gap metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' stands at $879.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' to come in at $464.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' to reach $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change' will likely reach -7.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change' reaching -5.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' should come in at 617. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 763.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' will reach 451. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 482 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' at 1,247. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,247.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' will reach 2,587. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,743.



Over the past month, shares of Gap have returned +18.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Currently, GPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

