Gear Up for Fiserv (FI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fiserv (FI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, indicating an increase of 12.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.69 billion, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiserv metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue' will reach $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue' will likely reach $2.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue' reaching $860.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue' should come in at $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue' should arrive at $1.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue' to come in at $284.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Processing and services' of $4.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product' at $907.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Payments- Non-GAAP' stands at $833.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $811 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Merchant Acceptance' to reach $768.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $648 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Payments' will reach $845.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $805 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fiserv here>>>



Shares of Fiserv have demonstrated returns of +7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.