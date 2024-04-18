Gear Up for Fiserv (FI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fiserv (FI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.56 billion, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fiserv metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue' of $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue' to come in at $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product' to reach $889.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue' should arrive at $276.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue' should come in at $2.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Processing and services' stands at $4.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue' will reach $807.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (loss)- Financial Technology' at $282.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $280 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Payments- Non-GAAP' will reach $764.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $717 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Merchant Acceptance' reaching $683.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $562 million.



Shares of Fiserv have experienced a change of -5.4% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

