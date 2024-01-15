Gear Up for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.15 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fifth Third Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book Value Per Share' will reach $22.44. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.26.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' at 56.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (FTE)' stands at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tangible Book Value Per Share' will reach $14.80. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.83.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $194.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $187.64 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Return on average common equity' should come in at 13.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 common equity Ratio' will likely reach 10.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' reaching 8.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tier I risk-based Capital Ratio' to come in at 11.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Nonperforming Assets' of $690.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $539 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tangible common equity (including AOCI)' should arrive at 5.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases/Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases' to reach $611.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $515 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FITB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

