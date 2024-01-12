Gear Up for F.N.B. (FNB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from F.N.B. (FNB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating a decline of 18.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $399.7 million, representing a decrease of 3.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some F.N.B. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 54.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $40.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.08 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Performing Loans' should come in at $131.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $79.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.61 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Insurance commissions and fees' at $4.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.51 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capital markets income' will likely reach $7.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.02 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Securities commissions and fees' of $6.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.23 million.

Analysts forecast 'Trust services' to reach $10.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.37 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges' stands at $34.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.54 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (FTE)' reaching $322.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $338.01 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $319.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $334.89 million in the same quarter last year.



F.N.B. shares have witnessed a change of -2.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FNB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

