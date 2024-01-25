Gear Up for Equity Residential (EQR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Equity Residential (EQR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1 per share, indicating an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $727.55 million, representing an increase of 4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equity Residential metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental income- Total same store' at $675.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Physical Occupancy Rate' should come in at 95.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Change in Same Store Revenue Growth' will likely reach 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation' will reach $224.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $214.27 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Equity Residential here>>>



Shares of Equity Residential have experienced a change of -5% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EQR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equity Residential (EQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.