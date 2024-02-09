Gear Up for Equinix (EQIX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Equinix (EQIX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.25 per share, indicating an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.11 billion, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Equinix metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Non-recurring revenues' should come in at $116.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Recurring revenues' stands at $1.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' will likely reach $116.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Colocation' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should arrive at $713.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will reach $934.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' at $458.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring' of $42.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' reaching 137,500. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 133,800.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' will reach 81,417. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76,200.

Analysts expect 'EMEA - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' to come in at $1,996.31. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,654.

Analysts forecast 'Asia - Pacific - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' to reach $2,164.31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,943 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Equinix have experienced a change of +6.8% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EQIX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

