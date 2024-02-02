Gear Up for EnerSys (ENS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (ENS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 100.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $896.77 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific EnerSys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Specialty' reaching $132.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Motive Power' of $370.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' will reach $397.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Earnings- Energy Systems' at $18.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' should arrive at $53.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.10 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' should come in at $8.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.90 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for EnerSys here>>>



Shares of EnerSys have experienced a change of +2.2% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

