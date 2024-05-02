Gear Up for Embraer (ERJ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Embraer (ERJ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share, reflecting an increase of 75% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $855.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 13% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Embraer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commercial Aviation' will reach $226.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Executive Aviation' of $124.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +43% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $9.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services & Support' should come in at $362.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Defense & Security' to reach $130.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Embraer have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, ERJ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

