Gear Up for Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating an increase of 32.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $608.59 million, representing an increase of 1.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Edgewell Personal metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' to come in at $78.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' should come in at $312.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' stands at $217.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Edgewell Personal shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

