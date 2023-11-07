Gear Up for Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share, reflecting an increase of 82.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $131.41 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Duolingo, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $100.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' stands at 5.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily active users (DAUs)' will reach 20.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.9 million.

Analysts expect 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' to come in at 70.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Duolingo, Inc. have returned -9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, DUOL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

