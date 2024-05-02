Gear Up for Disney (DIS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney (DIS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.11 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Disney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution' will reach $9.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of -30.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Direct-to-Consumer' to reach $5.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Linear Networks' will reach $2.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -58.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products' will likely reach $8.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' should come in at 26.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of paid subscriber - SVOD Only' will reach 45.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD' at 4.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4 million.

Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Total Hulu' to come in at 49.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.2 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' reaching $6.10. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.64 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - SVOD Only' stands at $11.32. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.73.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD' should arrive at $94.26. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.32 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' of 51.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 46.3 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Disney here>>>



Over the past month, Disney shares have recorded returns of -7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DIS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.