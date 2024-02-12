Gear Up for Denny's (DENN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denny's (DENN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $116.02 million, exhibiting a decline of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Denny's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Franchise and license revenue' will reach $61.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Company restaurant sales' at $54.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurants end of period' should arrive at 1,640. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,656.

Analysts forecast 'Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period' to reach 1,567. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,582.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company operated restaurants at end of period' of 74. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants' will reach -1.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Restaurant-level Operating Margin- Company Restaurant Operating Margin' will likely reach $7.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.85 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Restaurant-level Operating Margin- Franchise Operating Margin' should come in at $31.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Denny's shares have recorded returns of -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DENN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Denny's Corporation (DENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

