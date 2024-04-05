Gear Up for Delta (DAL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines (DAL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 36%. Revenues are expected to be $12.83 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Delta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' reaching $11.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' stands at $173.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Other net' at $2.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' to come in at 65,035.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61,351 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM' to reach 19.07 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.3 cents.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile' will reach 17.03 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.97 cents.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Load Factor' will reach 83.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' should arrive at 14.29 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.86 cents in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Mile Yield' will reach 20.11 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.95 cents.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel Gallons Consumed - Consolidated' of 925.10 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 888 Mgal.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' should come in at 19.96 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.8 cents in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' will likely reach 55,105.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49,687 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Delta shares have recorded returns of +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

