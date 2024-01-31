Gear Up for Crown (CCK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Crown Holdings (CCK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Crown metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'External Sales- Americas Beverage' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Sales- European Beverage' should come in at $431.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Sales- Transit Packaging' should arrive at $602.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other segments' stands at $352.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'External Sales- Asia Pacific' will reach $329.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Americas Beverage' to reach $207.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $177 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- European Beverage' will likely reach $44.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Transit Packaging' will reach $74.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Other segments' will reach $33.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Asia Pacific' of $34.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Crown here>>>



Shares of Crown have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.