Gear Up for CommScope (COMM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope (COMM) to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 165.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.04 billion, down 48% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CommScope metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' to come in at $505.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' will reach $189.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' will likely reach $157.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -44.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' will reach $179.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' should arrive at $11.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' of $21.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.10 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' at $55.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $147.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' will reach $25.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CommScope here>>>



Shares of CommScope have experienced a change of -18.8% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COMM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.