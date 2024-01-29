Gear Up for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to post quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.08 billion, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Columbia Sportswear metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada' will likely reach $60.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' will reach $121.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States' at $744.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP)' stands at $164.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, COLM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

