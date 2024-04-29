Gear Up for Church & Dwight (CHD) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Church & Dwight (CHD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.49 billion, increasing 4.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Church & Dwight metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales' reaching $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic' of $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International' will likely reach $250.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Specialty Products Division' will reach $77.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products' should come in at $623.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products' to come in at $540.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Church & Dwight shares have witnessed a change of +1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

