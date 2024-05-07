Gear Up for Cedar Fair (FUN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) will report quarterly loss of $2.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $91.97 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cedar Fair metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Admissions' to reach $42.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' will reach $13.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' should arrive at $36.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Attendance' at 1,226.93 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,059 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cedar Fair here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cedar Fair have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, FUN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.