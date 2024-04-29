Gear Up for CDW (CDW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CDW (CDW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, indicating an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.94 billion, representing a decrease of 3.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CDW metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Public- Government' stands at $532.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Public' at $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Public- Healthcare' to come in at $513.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Small Business' will reach $387.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Public- Education' of $637.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Corporate' should arrive at $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Other' should come in at $642.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other' will likely reach $27.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products' to reach $642.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops' reaching $238.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware' will reach $3.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of CDW have returned -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, CDW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

