Gear Up for CBOE (CBOE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CBOE Global (CBOE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $505.08 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CBOE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Market data fees' of $77.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Access and capacity fees' should come in at $89.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $16.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +46.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Regulatory fees' will reach $51.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -57.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees' stands at $567.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues less cost of revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees' to reach $368.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' to come in at 3,980.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,359 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' reaching 232.66 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 193 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' should arrive at 46.99 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40.8 billion.



Shares of CBOE have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CBOE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)

