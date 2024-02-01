Gear Up for Carrier Global (CARR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carrier Global (CARR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 27.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.25 billion, representing an increase of 2.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carrier Global metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- HVAC' will likely reach $3.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Fire & Security' to reach $911.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Refrigeration' will reach $957.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration' of $134.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC' should come in at $431.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $317 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating profit- Fire & Security' will reach $141.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $139 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- GAAP- Refrigeration' at $137.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- GAAP- HVAC' to come in at $449.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $241 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- GAAP- Fire & Security' stands at $105.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136 million.



Shares of Carrier Global have experienced a change of -0.4% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

