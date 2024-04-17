Gear Up for Cadence (CADE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cadence (CADE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $426.84 million, declining 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cadence metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent' will reach 62.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 74.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $43.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.82 billion.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 capital' to come in at 11.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total capital' will reach 13.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $81.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $343.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $354.27 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $345.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $355.32 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Deposit Service charges' stands at $16.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.48 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' at $11.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other noninterest income' of $25.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.79 million.

Analysts forecast 'Mortgage banking' to reach $4.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.08 million.



Shares of Cadence have experienced a change of -3.2% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CADE is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

