Gear Up for BlackLine (BL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BlackLine (BL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 38.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $155.05 million, increasing 11.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BlackLine metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services' at $8.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription and support' will likely reach $146.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total customers' will reach 4,438. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,236.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Subscription and support' to reach $117.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101.91 million.



Shares of BlackLine have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), BL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

