Gear Up for BioMarin (BMRN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $649.75 million, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BioMarin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net product revenues' will reach $644.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Royalty and other revenues' at $10.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME' reaching $114.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM' to come in at $183.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ' should come in at $77.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO' will reach $150.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +71.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN' to reach $32.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME' stands at $32.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA' will reach $42.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, BioMarin shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMRN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

