Gear Up for Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) will report quarterly earnings of $3.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.32 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Biogen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total' will likely reach $422.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total' to come in at $433.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs' reaching $421.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total' of $19.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world' should arrive at $172.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States' will reach $51.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States' at $228.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world' will reach $204.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World' to reach $279.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States' stands at $151.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- United States' should come in at $117.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Rest of World' will reach $190.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Biogen have experienced a change of -13.7% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIIB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

