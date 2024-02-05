Gear Up for BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BILL Holdings (BILL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $296.62 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 12.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BILL Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' will reach $39.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Payment Volume' should come in at $67.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Transactions Processed' reaching 24,283.74 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20,759 thousand.



Shares of BILL Holdings have demonstrated returns of +6.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BILL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

