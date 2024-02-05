Gear Up for Berry Global (BERY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Berry Global (BERY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.99 billion, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Berry Global metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties' will reach $616.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' of $670.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America' at $734.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International' to come in at $951.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Berry Global here>>>



Shares of Berry Global have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BERY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.