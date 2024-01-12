Gear Up for Bank OZK (OZK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (OZK) to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $391.52 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bank OZK metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 34.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should arrive at 4.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will likely reach $30.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.35 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $24.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.54 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $369.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $334.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $367.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $332.49 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' should come in at $4.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.95 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' stands at $3.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.78 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>



Shares of Bank OZK have demonstrated returns of -8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OZK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

