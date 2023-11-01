Gear Up for Atlassian (TEAM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Atlassian (TEAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 47.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $959.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atlassian metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $45.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $839.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +29% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance' should arrive at $74.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Atlassian have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEAM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

