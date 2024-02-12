Gear Up for Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Applied Materials (AMAT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.47 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Applied Materials metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' to come in at $74.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' stands at $4.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' reaching $234.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' of $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>



Applied Materials shares have witnessed a change of +22.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.