Gear Up for Ansys (ANSS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ansys (ANSS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share, indicating an increase of 19.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $791.61 million, representing an increase of 14% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ansys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' will reach $330.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Software licenses' will likely reach $461.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Revenue- Maintenance' should come in at $311.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Revenue- Perpetual' to come in at $94.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Revenue- Subscription Lease' to reach $362.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Revenue- Service' should arrive at $22.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Maintenance' reaching $316.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service' at $22.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Annual Contract Value (ACV)' will reach $922.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $818 million in the same quarter last year.



Ansys shares have witnessed a change of -0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANSS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

