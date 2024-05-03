Gear Up for Amdocs (DOX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Amdocs (DOX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amdocs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $844.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world' to reach $226.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $181.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.



Amdocs shares have witnessed a change of -5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

