Gear Up for Alnylam (ALNY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will announce quarterly loss of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 46.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $421.1 million, increasing 31.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alnylam metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product revenues, net' at $344.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Royalty revenue' reaching $18.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +187.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues from research collaborators' should come in at $58.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +59.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' to reach $32.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Product Revenues- Givlaari' to come in at $60.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Product Revenues- Onpattro' stands at $63.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -38.3% from the year-ago quarter.



