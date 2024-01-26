Gear Up for Align Technology (ALGN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Align Technology (ALGN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $928.43 million, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Align Technology metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner' should come in at $753.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services' to reach $175.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Clear Aligner Shipments' will reach 592. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 584.



View all Key Company Metrics for Align Technology here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Align Technology have returned -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, ALGN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

