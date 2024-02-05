Gear Up for Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Affirm Holdings (AFRM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 106.4%. Revenues are expected to be $518.42 million, up 29.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Affirm Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Gain (loss) on sales of loans' to reach $32.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -44.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Servicing income' reaching $22.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Interest income' will likely reach $266.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Virtual card network revenue' of $35.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Merchant network revenue' should arrive at $160.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Affirm Holdings here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Affirm Holdings have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, AFRM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

