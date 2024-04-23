Gear Up for AbbVie (ABBV) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AbbVie (ABBV) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.99 billion, declining 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AbbVie metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Total' will reach $5.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Neuroscience- Total' reaching $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total' should arrive at $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US' at $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +44.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International' will likely reach $324.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- US' should come in at $717.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +59.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- International' to reach $332.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Linzess/Constella- US' to come in at $260.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Linzess/Constella- International' stands at $8.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Vraylar- US' will reach $717.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Restasis- International' of $12.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.



Over the past month, AbbVie shares have recorded returns of -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABBV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

