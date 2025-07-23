Gear Up for Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Universal Health Services (UHS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.85 per share, indicating an increase of 12.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.22 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' will reach $2.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' to come in at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Admissions - Behavioral health' will reach 122,616 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 119,798 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' to reach $368.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $360.62 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' at $226.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $212.25 million.

Over the past month, shares of Universal Health Services have returned -7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, UHS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.