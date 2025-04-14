Gear Up for UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that UnitedHealth Group (UNH) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $111.01 billion, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UnitedHealth metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Products' to come in at $13.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $9.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should come in at $86.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment and other income' reaching $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' will reach 85.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic- Risk-based' will likely reach 9 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic- Fee-based' stands at 21.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.87 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Community and Senior' should arrive at 20.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' will reach 8.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.76 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicaid' of 7.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.68 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' will reach 4.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Medicare Part D stand-alone' to reach 2.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.09 million.



UnitedHealth shares have witnessed a change of +22.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UNH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

