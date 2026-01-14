Gear Up for United (UAL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, United Airlines (UAL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $15.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' to come in at $13.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' stands at $975.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Cargo' should arrive at $462.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' will reach 83.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' will reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' reaching N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' will likely reach 83.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' of 69.17 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.46 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel gallons consumed' should come in at 1181 millions of gallons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1115 millions of gallons.

Analysts forecast 'Average yield per RPM' to reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cost per ASM (CASM)' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Shares of United have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

