Gear Up for United (UAL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, United Airlines (UAL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' will reach $13.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' should come in at $884.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Cargo' stands at $380.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' at 85.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' should arrive at 18.32 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.49 cents.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' will likely reach 12.18 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.51 cents.

It is projected by analysts that the 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' will reach 16.74 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.04 cents.

Analysts expect 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' to come in at 81,549.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' of 69,771.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average yield per RPM' reaching 19.58 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.72 cents.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel gallons consumed' will reach 1,164.46 MGal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,132 MGal.

Analysts forecast 'Cost per ASM (CASM)' to reach 16.36 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.27 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>



United shares have witnessed a change of +22.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.