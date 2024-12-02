Gear Up for Ulta (ULTA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.48 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ulta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable sales - YoY change' at -2.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total stores open at end of the quarter' of 1,429. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,374 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total gross square feet at end of the quarter' should arrive at 14,955.37 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,405.87 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores opened during the quarter' reaching 18. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total stores open at beginning of the quarter' will reach 1,411. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,362.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>



Shares of Ulta have experienced a change of +2.4% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULTA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

