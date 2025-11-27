Gear Up for UiPath (PATH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that UiPath (PATH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $392.62 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some UiPath metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Licenses' of $140.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional Services and other' should arrive at $10.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription services' will reach $241.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARR' will likely reach $1.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net New ARR' will reach $50.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of UiPath have returned -16.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, PATH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

