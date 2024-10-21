Gear Up for Tri Pointe (TPH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.02 billion, increasing 24% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tri Pointe metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Financial Service' will reach $13.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Homebuilding' should arrive at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'New homes delivered' will reach 1,503. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,223 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net new home orders' will likely reach 1,501. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,513.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Selling communities at end of period' of 147. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 163.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales price in backlog' should come in at $686.11. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $693.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average sales price of homes delivered' at $688.01. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $675.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog (estimated dollar value)' reaching $1.85 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog (homes)' will reach 2,690. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,055 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Income before income taxes- Financial services' to come in at $6.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.63 million.



Over the past month, Tri Pointe shares have recorded returns of +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

