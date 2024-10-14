Gear Up for Travelers (TRV) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelers (TRV) will report quarterly earnings of $3.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 92.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.68 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Travelers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $882.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Fee income' will reach $113.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Premiums' will reach $10.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Other Revenues' of $99.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Consolidated' will reach 97.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 101% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated' should come in at 68.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated' at 28.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance' reaching 67.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio - Business Insurance' will likely reach 96.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 99.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' to come in at 82.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Personal Insurance' should arrive at 25.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Business Insurance' to reach 29.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>



Shares of Travelers have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.