Gear Up for TotalEnergies (TTE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, indicating a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $36.69 billion, representing a decline of 22.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas Production per day - Total' at 5390 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5323 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' reaching 1,416.49 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,432.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Liquids Production per day - Total' should come in at 1,556.03 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,445.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' to come in at 2549 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2427 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average price of gas' should arrive at $5.29 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.26 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average price of liquids' will reach $61.68 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.80 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production' will likely reach $1.85 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.31 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted net operating income- Refining & Chemicals' of $757.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $318.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted net operating income- Integrated Power' will reach $536.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $575.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted net Operating income- Integrated LNG' stands at $955.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted net operating income- Marketing & Services' will reach $344.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $362.00 million.

Over the past month, TotalEnergies shares have recorded returns of +15.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

